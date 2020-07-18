Civilians Killed
3 Civilians Killed Along LOC in Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar:Three civilians were killed in Pakistani shelling near the Line of Control in Khari-Karmara area of Poonch district on Friday night, officials said.

According to details, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation targeting civilian areas and defence positions at the LoC with small arms and long range mortars.

Mohammad Rafiq (58), his wife and son, who were sitting outside their house, were killed when the spot was hit by a Pakistani shell.

Firing has been intermittently going on in the area.

(Inputs From IANS)

