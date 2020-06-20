3 civilians injured in Pakistan shelling on LoC in Jammu&Kashmir’s Uri

Srinagar: Three civilians were injured on Saturday in Pakistan shelling on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector.

Police sources said three civilians, including a woman, were injured in Pakistan shelling in Nambla village of Uri sector on Saturday.

“The injured civilians have been shifted to hospital. Efforts are on to shift the villagers to a safer place away from the line of enemy shelling”, sources said.

Heavy firing and shelling exchanges started on Saturday between the Indian and Pakistani sides after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara district and the Haji Peer area of Uri sector in Baramulla district.