3 children drown in Delhi while bathing in flood water

New Delhi: Three minors drowned while taking bath in flood waters in Mukundpur area in Northwest Delhi on Friday, Police said.

The deceased boys, identified as Nikhil (10), Piyush (13) and Ashish (13), hailed from northeast Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. These are the first deaths to be reported in the Delhi floods.

Police said that the deceased were residents of Jahangirpuri H Block, and had gone to take a bath in the ditch with two other boys.

“The five children had gone to take bath in a waterlogged ditch near the metro construction site at Mukundpur Chowk on Friday afternoon. After some time, when two of them saw their friends drowning, they raised an alarm following which some kanwariyas passing by jumped into the ditch to rescue them. Some police personnel deployed there also jumped in. But none of the boys could be saved,” a senior police officer said, asking not to be named.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said that they received a call at around 2.56 pm about the drowning incident. “A fire tender was immediately rushed to ditch near the metro construction site. It returned at 4.30pm and our staff informed that three children had drowned,” said a DFS official.

The boys were taken to Babu Jagjiwan Smash Medical Clinic, where the specialists declared them dead. ” After the posthumous assessment, we will surrender the bodies to the their families,” the official said.