3 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for anti-national activities

Baramulla: Baramulla Police have booked three persons on Tuesday from Jammu and Kashmir for being involved in anti-national activities.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Mohammed Ashraf Mir of Wussan Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir. Mohammed Yaseen Bhat of Tapper Pattan area and Wasid Ashraf Sofi of Watergam Wagoora area.

These three persons have been arrested by the Baramulla Police under the Public Safety Act for being involved in anti-national activities, said reliable reports.

Anti-national activities are those which are listed as punishable under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 124A IPC deals with such anti-national activities which includes attempts to bring hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India.

Such offences shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which a fine may be added, read the section of IPC.