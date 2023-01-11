3 army personnel killed after vehicle falls into deep gorge in Kupwara

Kupwara: Three army personnel including JCO were killed after the vehicle they were travelling slipped into a deep gorge in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara.

Chinar Corps said that the incident took place in Machhal sector after a vehicle carrying one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two other rank officers fell into a deep gorge after skidding off the snow track.

Later, the mortal remains of the officers were retrieved.

“Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow, ” it said in a tweet.