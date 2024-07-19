3.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur’s Ukhrul

Ukhrul: An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Ukhrul of Manipur on Friday morning.

According to the reports given by the National Center of Seismology, the tremors were felt at around 9.28 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The quake originated at a depth of 30 km of latitude of 25.19 North and 94.31 East.

The NCS took to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle and informed, “EQ of M: 3.3, On: 19/07/2024 09:28:52 IST, Lat: 25.19 N, Long: 94.31 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur”

Meanwhile, no reports of casualties, injuries or property damages received yet. More detailed reports are awaited.

It is worth mentioning here that today earlier, an earthquake of 7.1 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted the border of Chile and Argentina. The tremors were felt at around 7.20 am IST. It originated at a depth of 115 km at latitude of 23.06 south and 67.78 west longitude.