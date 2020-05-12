2nd flight with stranded students in Dhaka lands in Srinagar

By IANS

Srinagar, May 12 (IANS) A second batch with 169 students from Bangladesh arrived in Srinagar by a special flight on Tuesday.

The process of bringing back Kashmiri medical students stranded in Bangladesh after the lockdown was imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic started last week.

On Friday, 167 medical students returned from Dhaka on the first flight.

The returning students are being screened and samples are collected. They will be moved to a quarantine facility till the test reports come in.

“After landing in Srinagar they will be moved to hotels,” DC, Srinagar Shahid Choudhary said.

They will be tested for COVID-19. Any positive case will go to the hospital and the negative to home quarantine.

Kashmiri students stuck in Bangladesh have been repeatedly making pleas for bringing them back home by posting video messages on the social media.

You might also like
Nation

First COVID-19 death in CISF, 68 infected till Tuesday

Nation

Aarogya Setu mandatory for passengers of special AC trains

Nation

Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Nation

3 infants among 180 passengers fly back from Kuala Lumpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.