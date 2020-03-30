2nd COVID-19 death in Bengal, 22 positive cases

Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) West Bengal recorded the second COVID 19 death on Monday with a 44-year-old woman patient admitted at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital passing away, two days after she was detected positive for the deadly coronavirus infection.

The number of COVID 19 cases in the state also rose to 22 with another person testing positive for the virus.

The woman from Kalimpong was admitted to the NBMCH on March 26 with acute respiratory distress.

According to the health department sources, she had gone to Chennai alone on March 7 for the treatment of her daughter, and they returned together on March 19 by the Chennai-Bagdogra flight and then spent some time at a relative’s place in Siliguri of Darjeeling district before travelling by road to Kalimpong.

The next day she developed fever and cough and was taken to a local private hospital where the attending doctor advised her medicines for viral infection and asked her to remain in home isolation.

As her condition worsened, she was admitted at the isolation ward of NBMCH, whrere she was detected with the deadly virus on March 28.

Her daughter and the doctor have been put on quarantine.

Last week, a 57-year-old man succumbed to coronavirus infection at a private hospital here.

Meanwhile, a 77 year old man admitted at a private hospital in Kolkata was detected with the disease during the day. Sources said he had returned from Delhi recently and was suffering from fever.

Following deterioration in his condition, the man has been put on ventillator.

