295 FIRs, 3,243 arrests, Rs 1 cr fine on Rajasthan lockdown violators

Jaipur: A total of 295 FIRs have been registered, 3,243 persons arrested, and fine totalling over Rs one crore imposed on lockdown violators in Rajasthan, Additional Director General of Police BL Soni told IANS.

As many as 39,245 lockdown violations have been reported till date in Rajasthan and 50,645 vehicles seized during the lockdown, he added.

“In Rajsamand alone, 977 challans have been issue till date and a fine of Rs 1,74,950 imposed on violators.”

“Ajmer tops the list with total fine of Rs 10,22,300 and 6,358 violations. As many as 109 persons were arrested and 6,151 vehicles seized, apart from 17 FIRs. Ajmer is followed by Alwar, Kota and Bikaner,” the ADGP said.

A total of 68 cases were registered regarding spread of fake news or content that may cause communal tension on social media platforms.

Alwar remains on top in terms of social media complaints with 18 FIRs, followed by Ajmer and Udaipur with six complaints each, he added.

In the last 24 hours, 302 preventive arrests were made and 27 FIRs registered for acts that violated prohibitory orders or posed danger of contamination. The challans issued under the Motor Vehicle Act during the period is 5,556, with 3,072 vehicles seized.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government statistics claimed control rooms were set up across the state for supply of essential goods, as were grocery shops, milk distribution outlets and medicine shops. The state claimed there were no report of shortage for food grains, groceries, milk, or medicine.

It said there are no restrictions on movement of essential services providers and personnel/workers working in units manufacturing essential commodities.

Moreover, there is no restriction on movement of commercial vehicles for distribution of essential commodities. Only Nagaur reported restriction on movement of e-commerce agents.

The government of Rajasthan has made arrangements for providing food and shelter to migrant workers affected by lockdown, it said.