29-year-old Bengaluru Woman’s body found chopped into 30 pieces in refrigerator, Evidence collection in progress

Bengaluru: Multiple body parts of a 29-year-old woman was found inside a refrigerator in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval area. The body was chopped up into over 30 pieces and was stored inside the refrigerator.

The victim, identified as Mahalakshmi, had been cut into multiple pieces, and her remains were found inside the fridge in a one BHK apartment where she lived alone.

As per the police report, the victim Mahalaxmi belongs to another state. She was living separately from her husband in Bengaluru in a one bed room apartment. Her body was found inside a refrigerator in 30 pieces today. According to the police, the victim was killed almost a week ago and her remains were stored inside the fridge.

N Satheesh Kumar, the additional Commissioner of police (West Zone) has stated that, we found a woman’s body chopped into pieces and stored inside a refrigerator at a house. The body has been identified but let us finish the investigation for more information .

Police have sealed the scene for investigation purpose. Forensic teams and a dog squad has also reached on the site for investigation. Evidence collection is in progress.

The heinous act has devastated everyone. This incident brought back the memories of the murder of Shraddha Walkar. Reportedly her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla murdered her, chopped off her body into 35 pieces and stored them in a refrigerator before gradually disposing them in different parts of the city. This brutal crime happened in Delhi on May 18, 2022.