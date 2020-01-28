coronavirus bengal
28-year-old suspected case of coronavirus in Chandigarh

By IANS

Chandigarh:  A 28-year-old man with a travel history to China has been kept under observation at an isolation ward of the PGI here for a possible exposure to coronavirus, doctors said on Tuesday.

“The patient has been kept in an isolation ward and he is under observation. His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune,” PGI Director Jagat Ram told the media.

He said he was the lone suspected case and the virus could be confirmed only after getting the report within two to three days.

He was admitted to the PGI with high grade fever and headache.

