28-year-old Chandigarh influencer dies due to severe burn injuries after 54 days in hospital

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Chandigarh: The 28-year-old Chandigarh influencer was abducted from Chandigarh and then tied to a tree and set on fire in a forested area near Morinda, Punjab on July 3.

The Chandigarh social media influencer is identified as 28-year-old Manjeet Kaur. She died after 54 days of treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place when Manjeet was called to meet two known people but then she was forcefully seated in a car, taken to Morinda where the crime was executed.

Following the incident, a person known to the victim reached the spot, dozed off the flame using a blanket and rushed Manjeet to a hospital for treatment. She was treated at the hospital for around 54 days before she died on August 26.

As per reports, she was unconscious for several days and gave her statement for what had happened that day after regaining consciousness.

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Following her death, Chandigarh Police registered a case of abduction and murder after her mother approached the authorities.

The case has also raised questions about why Kaur’s statement was reportedly not recorded when she was conscious and willing to speak to the police.

Kaur had a significant social-media following, with around 1.4 lakh followers on Instagram, where she shared lifestyle, beauty and Punjabi music-related content. She was also a mother to a seven-year-old son.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her abduction and death is underway.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.