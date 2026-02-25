28-year-old Assam woman raped by 7 in front of her boyfriend, extorted Rs 10,000

Advertisement

Dispur: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven men in front of her boyfriend after which she was also forced to transfer Rs 10,000 to one of the accused’s account near Silchar of Assam on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the woman was with her boyfriend inside a car and suddenly a group of people came in and asked them about their whereabouts and attacked, later the woman was gang-raped by 7 people, one after the other in front of her boyfriend. The crime didn’t end here, she was also forced to transfer Rs 10,000 to one of the accused persons.

Later, the Silchar Sadar Police registered an FIR based on the complaint lodged by the victim. The victim was able to identify two criminals after which they were arrested. The arrested persons have been identified as Nilotpal Das (25) and Subol Das (27).

Advertisement

The case was registered under sections 308 (5) (extortion by death threat), 310 (2) (dacoity), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 61(2) (unlawful act committed by two or more persons, 70(1) (gang rape), 76 (criminal force against woman with intent to disrobe her or compel her to be naked), 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Moreover, the victim has gone under necessary medical examinations and her statement for this incident has also been recorded by the local police.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Also Read:Two-month-old baby allegedly killed by parents in Quthbullapur, Telangana