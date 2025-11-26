28 Maoists with reward of Rs 89 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

Malkangiri: A total of 28 Maoist cadres, including 19 women have surrendered before the Bastar police in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. The surrendered Maoists had a collective reward of Rs 89 lakh in their names.

With this, the Maoists have renounced violence and joined the social mainstream under the Puna Margem — Rehabilitation to Regeneration program, an initiative started by the Chhattisgarh Government in collaboration with the Government of India.

Advertisement

The surrendered Maoists have been given a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police, Robinson Gudiya, said that with this development, a total of 512 Maoist cadres have chosen to renounce violence and join the mainstream in Narayanpur district in the last 50 days alone.

Also Read: Kendrapara: Asst RI under Derabish Tahsil nabbed by Odisha Vigilance