28 Lakh Doses Of Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In J&K

Jammu & Kashmir: As the there is rise in the covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has doubled its efforts of vaccination drive as vaccination is the only way to keep the virus in check.

The Administration is focusing in rural areas as the cases are increasing in rural areas. Massive vaccination drive has been started in rural areas as well.

Jammu and Kashmir began the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on 16 January 2021 and thus have administered 28 lakh of doses so far.

The average of vaccinating people above 45 years of age is around 60%, informs financial commissioner, Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo.

In Jammu and kashmir around 2,63,905 people have been affected so far. Till now 2,10,547 people have been recovered and 3465 patients have succumbed to Covid-19.

