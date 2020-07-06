COVID

279 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19, Death toll rises to 70

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: As many as 279 police personnel of Maharashtra Police have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the force to 5,454, informed the Maharashtra Police.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the force, as many as 70 personnel have succumbed to the deadly virus so far, reported the news agency ANI.

