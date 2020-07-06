279 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19, Death toll rises to 70
Mumbai: As many as 279 police personnel of Maharashtra Police have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the force to 5,454, informed the Maharashtra Police.
Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the force, as many as 70 personnel have succumbed to the deadly virus so far, reported the news agency ANI.
279 police personnel of Maharashtra Police tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the force to 5,454 out of which 1,078 cases are active. A total of 70 police personnel have died so far: Police pic.twitter.com/y0YolHOgtP
