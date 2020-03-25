277 evacuees from Iran are coronavirus negative

By IANS
62

Jaipur, March 25 (IANS) All the 277 evaccues who arrived in India from COVID-19 hit Iran on Wednesday are coronavirus negative, said additional chief secretary of Rajasthan Rohit Kumar Singh.

Of the 277 Indians, 273 are pilgrims and 4 are non-pilgrim passengers including 5 children and one infant. They arrived early morning on Wednesday in Jodhpur, confirmed officials. This number includes 149 females and 128 males. They Arrived at Jodhpur in Air India aircraft after landing in Delhi by Mahan Air.

All have been taken to Army Wellness Facility at Jodhpur Military Station.

Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO, Rajasthan Defence said, “a preliminary screening was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter the evacuees were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility established in Jodhpur Military Station. The Army in coordination with the Rajasthan State Medical authorities and Civil Administration, Jodhpur has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to cater for a comfortable stay and provide prophylactic medical support. The facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay.”

IANS

