27-year-old veterinarian dies due to hippopotamus attack in Shivamogga

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Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, a 27-year-old veterinarian tragically lost her life after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tavarekoppa Lion and Safari Zoo in Shivamogga while administering medical care to the animal.

The victim, Dr. Sameeksha Reddy, who was recently appointed on a contract basis, was critically injured during the attack at approximately 11:30 PM last night while proceeding to treat an animal.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Shivamogga. However, despite medical efforts, she breathed her last at around 6:30 AM today, with doctors citing treatment failure as the cause of death.

Medical officials confirmed that the young veterinarian suffered severe internal trauma to her abdomen and significant blood loss, which ultimately led to her passing.

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Karnataka Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has expressed his profound condolences over the death of a veterinarian who was fatally attacked by a hippopotamus while treating animals at the Tyavarekoppa Zoo in Shivamogga.

Describing the incident as deeply unfortunate, the Minister stated that the government stands with the family of the deceased doctor during this time of grief, emphasising that “every life is precious.”

He has directed that immediate compensation be provided to the bereaved family as per existing rules. Furthermore, the Minister issued clear instructions for veterinarians across all state zoos to strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while treating wildlife.

Eshwar Khandre has also ordered a high-level probe, instructing a team of senior veterinarians and forest officials to investigate the tragedy and submit a comprehensive report within seven days.