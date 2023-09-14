27-year-old tribal girl becomes pilot, first from her community

A 27-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu has scripted history by becoming the first pilot from her community after graduating from a flying school in South Africa.

She belonged from the Baduga community in the Nilgiris.

She is the daughter of retired village administrative officer J Mani of Kurukathi near Kotagiri, Jayashree completed her schooling and college (M.E Computer Science & Engineering) in Coimbatore.

Jayashree then flew to South Africa, cleared the exams with the required flight hours to become a pilot and returned back home.

Intially, her family members did not support her idea of flying in abroad but later agreed with her.

The Badugas are a closely-knit tribal community living around the Ooty and Coonoor region with their own cultural and linguistic identity.