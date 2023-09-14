27-year-old tribal girl becomes pilot, first from her community

Tribal girl in Tamil Nadu scripted history by becoming the first pilot from her community after graduating from flying school in South Africa

A 27-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu has scripted history by becoming the first pilot from her community after graduating from a flying school in South Africa.

She belonged from the Baduga community in the Nilgiris.

She is the daughter of retired village administrative officer J Mani of Kurukathi near Kotagiri, Jayashree completed her schooling and college (M.E Computer Science & Engineering) in Coimbatore.

Jayashree then flew to South Africa, cleared the exams with the required flight hours to become a pilot and returned back home.

Intially, her family members did not support her idea of flying in abroad but later agreed with her.

The Badugas are a closely-knit tribal community living around the Ooty and Coonoor region with their own cultural and linguistic identity.

