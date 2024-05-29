27-year-old axes eight members of his family to death, later kills self in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In a chilling incident, a man alleged axed eight members of his family to death in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, before hanging himself, a police official said.

The incident took place at Bodal Kachhar village around 2.30 am.

According to reports, Dinesh, aged 27, lost his mental balance two years ago and after treatment, he started living a normal life and got him married this year on May 21. But soon after his marriage, he started developing pyschological problems.

On the same night, Dinesh axed his wife, Varsha Bai, his elder brother Shravan and his wife Barato bai, his mother Siya bai, and three children of Shravan and his younger sister.

One of my elder sisters-in-law had woken up to attend nature’s call when she saw him with an axe and tried to snatch it. He then attacked his grandson, who sustained injuries. My sister-in-law called for her son and then Dinesh escaped and later hanged himself from the tree, Talvi singh Patel, uncle of the accused informed, as reported by TOI.

Senior officials, including the Chhindwara collector and superintendent of police, rushed to the village, which is about 100 km from the district headquarters.

Anil Singh Kushwaha, Inspector General of Police, Jabalpur Zone said, “Dinesh was suffering from Schizophrenia and after consultation with the doctors we got to know that patients suffering from the mental illness, can attack people and later he realised his mistake and committed suicide.”

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed deepest condolences over the incident and said that the investigation would be done into the matter.