New Delhi: Only 27 per cent of those who tried to get Covid vaccine appointment on the CoWIN/Aarogya Setu app in the last seven days were able to do so, said a survey by LocalCircles.

The survey sought to understand the magnitude of issues with the CoWIN portal that still persist. When people were asked about their experiences with the CoWIN site, 21 per cent said “was able to register and get an appointment easily”, while 6 per cent said “was able to register after many attempts and get an appointment”.

Breaking down the poll further, 44 per cent said “was able to register easily but couldn’t get an appointment”, 20 per cent said “was able to register only after many attempts but couldn’t get an appointment”, while 9 per cent said “wasn’t able to register due to OTP or other issues”.

On an aggregate basis, the findings of the poll indicated that only 27 per cent of those who tried to get the Covid vaccination appointment on CoWIN site or Aarogya Setu app in the last seven days were able to do so. This question in the survey received 8,278 responses.

The survey also said that with vaccine hesitancy at a low of 18 per cent, many more people are now seeking the vaccine as compared to early March.

This coupled with supply, procurement and distribution issues has led to a shortage with 70 per cent citizens surveyed having someone in their social network who could not find a vaccine dose when they went for vaccination in May.

The availability of vaccines is likely to rise in the coming months with India placing an order for 400 million additional doses.

The percentage of citizens who were unable to find a vaccine dose at the vaccination centres went up by almost 4 times from April to May.