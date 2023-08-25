26-year-old cook held for molesting college girl in Mumbai local train

Mumbai: A 26-year-old cook has been arrested by Nirbhaya Squad of Government Railway Police for molesting a college girl on the local train and on the platform of Andheri station.

The incident took place on May 23,2023 at around 10.40 am.

Reports say, the 19-year-old college girl was in the general compartment of the local train. After train crossed Vile Parle station, she moved to the door of the compartment as she wanted to get off the next station Andheri.

The accused Bharat Pandit, moved close to the door, stood behind her and started touching her inappropriately. The girl evaded the situation.

After the train reached the destination place Andheri, she walked down with other passengers. Pandit also walked in the same direction as the girl. On reaching the escalator of the platform, Pandit stood behind the girl and touched her again. The girl then raised an alarm.

On raising the alarm, two personnel of Nirbhaya sqaud and two other personnels were present at the spot and caught hold of Pandit.

The investigation process is underway.