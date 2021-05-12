Panaji: As many as 26 Covid patients died on Tuesday at government hospital in Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The incident occurred in the wee hours of the day.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane sought an investigation by the High Court in order to find out the exact cause of the incident.

Health Min Rane said that the medical oxygen requirement of the facility was 1,200 jumbo cylinders as of Monday, out of which only 400 were supplied.

A three-member team of Nodal Officers have been set up by state government to oversee COVID treatment at GMCH and they should provide their inputs about the issues to the CM, further added Health Min.

The actual cause of the death is yet to ascertained, said the Chief Minister.