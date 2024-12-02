25-yr-old IPS dies in road accident enroute first posting, Karnataka CM expresses grief

Hassan (Karnataka): A 25-yr-old IPS died in a road accident in Karnataka enroute his first posting said reports on Monday in this regard. The Karnataka CM expressed grief.

According to reports, the accident occurred in Kittane in Hassan taluk of Karnataka on Sunday evening. It has been further reported that, the tire of the police vehicle allegedly burst. The driver then lost control over the wheels and crashed into a house.

The IPS who died has been identified as Harsh Bardhan. He got his first posting as the probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur. The IPS died as he suffered severe head injuries. The driver however received minor injuries.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka condoled the death and shared an X post in this regard and wrote, Which roughlt translates as, “Saddened to hear about the death of probationary IPS officer Harshabardhan in a horrific accident near Kittane border of Hassan-Mysore highway.

It is very sad that such an accident has happened while he was on his way to take charge as an IPS officer. This should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off.

I pray to God that Harshabardhan’s soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family of the deceased.”

See The X Post Here: