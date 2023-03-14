Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

25-year-old man swallows 56 razor blades in Rajasthan, survived

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man from the Sanchore area of Jalore district swallowed around 56 razor blades.

Rajasthan: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man from the Sanchore area of Jalore district swallowed around 56 razor blades. The incident came to light after the man vomited blood and felt stomach pain.

He was immediately rushed to Medipulse Hospital in Sanchore, where the doctor first did the X-ray, where some metal objects were found. After which he was sent for sonography, where blades are clearly visible in his stomach.

The doctors also conducted an endoscopy for further confirmation, and based on that, an emergency surgery was conducted.

After three hours of long surgery, the doctors extracted about 56 blades from the stomach.

The doctors said that, at present, his condition is stable and he has no complaints.

On Friday, he had cut and eaten the blade along with the cover, due to which he did not feel the pain or get cut while eating. But after the paper melted inside the stomach, the blade started hurting the body, said the doctor.

The youth has been identified as Yashpal Singh, a resident of Data Village in Sanchore, where he works as an accountant for a private firm.

However, Yashpal did not revealed the reason for eating the blade.

