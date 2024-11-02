25-year-old man rapes grandmother in UP’s Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident happened when a 25-year-old man allegedly raped his grandmother in a village. The horrific incident occurred in the Khutar area of Shahjahanpur district on Thursday.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi, the 75-year-old victim was sleeping at her home when the incident happened. The accused identified as, Akhilesh Kumar, the victim’s grandson was in an inebriated state. He forcefully took her to his room and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident and fled immediately.

After the incident, the victim informed about this matter to her daughter and filed a case regarding to it at the nearby police station.

The victim was later sent to the hospital for medical examination. The police have filed a case against the accused under the section of rape.