 25-year-old college student jumps from 7th floor of hostel building in Delhi, dies

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old student died after he allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of his hostel of the IP University in southwest Delhi on Sunday.

According to Delhi police statement, a call was made to the Dwarka North Police Station at 6.20pm about a student’s death who reportedly jumped to his death.

The Delhi Police in a statement said that a call was received at 6.20 pm at the Dwarka North Police Station regarding a student had died by suicide.

The police sprung to action and reached the spot immediately. After investigation it was known that the student, named Gautam Kumar, was pursuing MBA at the IP University and belong to Bihar’s Vaishali.

He was living at the main campus located in Sector-16. He took his own life by jumping from the 7th floor of the hostel building.

The police transferred the body to DDU Hospital for the post-mortem and investigation regarding the cause the student took this action is ongoing.

However, sources revealed that he was upset after he was expelled from the hostel for celebrating a birthday party.

The university administration has not made any clarification regarding this matter yet. Some of his classmates reportedly raised slogans against the varsity administration.