25 charred to death as bus catches fire in Maharashtra

Buldhana: In a tragic incident, 25 people were charred to death after a bus they were travelling in caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra.

The ill-fated bus carrying 32 people was en route to Pune from Yavatmal of the state. The incident occurred at around 2 am on Saturday.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and tried to take control over the blaze. They recovered the 25 bodies from the bus and sent them from autopsy. The injured were immediately rushed to the Buldhana civil hospital. The cops have also started to probe into the matter. However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

While speaking to the media, Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni said, “25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana civil hospital.”

Further detailed report related to the case are awaited.