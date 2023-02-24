24-year-old man dies while working out at gym in Telengana

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man died while working out at a gym in Telengana’s Secunderabad after suffering a heart attack on Thursday evening.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera of the gym, where it was clearly shown that the man suddenly collapsed on the floor, while exercising.

The deceased was identified as Vishal, a resident of Ghansi Bazaar in the Monda Market area. He had obtained the post of constable in the 2020 batch and was posted at Asif Nagar police station.

Vishal died around 8 p.m. on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Marredpally, Secunderabad, according to the police.