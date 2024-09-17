24-year-old dies of Nipah virus in Kerala, 175 contacts quarantined

Malappuram (Kerala): In a tragic development, a 24-year-old died of Nipah virus in Kerala said reliable reports on Monday.

According to reports, the 24-year-old youth breathed his last at a private hospital in Malappuram. “The available samples were immediately sent for testing and it turned out to be positive,” the Kerala health minister Veena George said via a video message on the death due to Nipah virus in Kerala.

Kerala’s Health Minister, Veena George, has later confirmed that 175 individuals in Malappuram district have been identified on the contact list. Among them, 74 are healthcare professionals. Further, 104 are at high-risk due to their close proximity to the infected youth.

“Of the 175 contacts, 126 people are listed under primary contact, with 49 classified as secondary contacts. Ten individuals are currently receiving treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital,” she added.

The health minister further added that, samples from 13 people have been sent for testing, with results still pending. Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus. It is transmitted from animals like pigs or bats to humans and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people.

Symptoms of Nipah virus:

Fever

Headaches

Myalgia (muscle pain)

Vomiting

Sore throat

These symptoms are followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis. Nipah virus’ case fatality rate is estimated at 40% to 75% depending upon outbreak local capabilities for epidemiological surveillance and clinical management.