Bengaluru: As many as 24 patients, including Covid-19 patients, died on Sunday night at government district hospital in Chamarajanagar of Bengaluru due to low supply of oxygen.

“The deaths were reported after there was a fall in oxygen supply level between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on wee hours of Monday, where at least 144 patients are being treated,” a senior official at the hospital said.

However, the administration have denied the allegations that all the patients died due to oxygen shortage at the hospital and claimed that as many as 12 patients died due to oxygen shortage whereas other patients died due to various co-morbid conditions.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chamrajnagar District Incharge Minister S Suresh Kumar orders inquiry into the death of 24 patients at the district hospital. “Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for the shortage of oxygen supply to the hospital,” he added.

This is a second such incident in less than 24 hours where reportedly on Saturday few patients of KBN Hospital in Kalaburgi had lost their lives due to the oxygen crisis.

Over the last few weeks, several patients have lost their lives across the country as hospitals have been facing a massive shortage of oxygen.