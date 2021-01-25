23 Youths from Odisha scale Mt Dayara Bugyal Peak of Himalayas

Bhubaneswar: In a big achievement for Odisha, a troupe of 23 youngsters from Odisha scaled the peak of mount Dayara Bugyal of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand on January 24.

The members of this mountaineering troupe reached the peak yesterday at 12.51 pm which is situated at a height of 12,500 feet from sea level and unfurled the National Flag. The temperature at this point was in between minus 5℃ to 10℃ degrees Celsius.

The 23 youths are from different districts of Odisha who had been selected by the Kalinga Daredevils, a talent hunt organization of Odisha.

On 19th January while the team started journey, Ollywood Actor Babushan Mohanty flagged off at Bhubaneswar and wished them for victory.

From Kalahandi, Dr.Satyapira Padhan, Nrusingha Charan Panda, Swaraj Kumar Rout, Sundar Sahu, Krishna Bhandargharia, Reshab Kumar Panigrahi, Soumya Ranjan Rout, Thakur Senapati, Jyotish Kumar Bag, Yogeshwar Naik, BJ Rajesh Bhoi, Murari Sahu, From Nuapada; Sachin Behera, Hitesh Kumar Meher, Malaya Kumar Meher, From Balangir; Aman Chhatria, Ghana Satnami, Nilkamal Sahu, Dr.Chhabilal Meher. From Kandhamal; Siddhartha Kesharee Pradhan. From Nabarangpur Pradeep Sinha. From Rourkela; Baidyanath Narayan Sinha. From Jagatsinghpur; Sagar Kumar Mallick, are members of the team.

In early stage of COVID-19, a Cyclothon was organized to raise the awareness. And this time, the team marked the New Year by unfurling the tri-colour at a height of 12,500 feet in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand and dedicated the success to the Covid warriors, informed Dr. Satyapira Padhan, President of Kalinga Daredevils.