23-year-old techie dies by suicide in Pune, family alleges dowry harassment

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Pune: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old IT engineer from Pune died by committing suicide just months after her marriage.

The victim was identified as Vaishnavi Pravin Jarande. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of demanding an additional Rs 5 lakh for a car and subjecting her to mental and physical harassment.

As per complaint, Vaishnavi’s family spent around Rs 45 lakh on the wedding and gave 10 tolas of gold. However, they alleged that despite this, her husband and in-laws continued to demand an additional Rs 5 lakh for the purchase of a car.

As per information, after marriage she was living with her husband’s family. Then she moved to Bengaluru for work. After returning back to Pune at the end of June, she continued working for an IT company while staying at her matrimonial home.

Her family alleged that she was mentally and physically tortured by her husband and in-laws.

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Vaishnavi called her mother on the night of September 24 and informed her about the alleged harassment she was facing at her marital home.

Later that night, around 11:30 pm, her husband also contacted her parental family over the phone.

When the family was unable to get in touch with Vaishnavi afterwards, her parents travelled to Pune. Upon reaching the city, they were informed that Vaishnavi had died at her residence.

Later, Vaishnavi’s father lodged a complaint at the local police station and has registered a case against her husband Omkar Sanjay Ghisare and his parents.

The police have launched an investigation under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and charges related to abetment of suicide.