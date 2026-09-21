23-year-old man died after collapsing during physical test at Delhi Police Academy in Wazirabad

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New Delhi: A 23-year-old man died after he suddenly collapsed during a race while appearing for the ongoing Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PEMT) at the Delhi Police Academy (DPA) in Wazirabad on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Neta Nagar in Salamatpur village, Anupshahr Tehsil of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

According to police, information was received at Sonia Vihar Police Station at around 11:11 am from JPC Hospital regarding a person who had been brought to the emergency department by a PCR van from DPA, Wazirabad, and was declared brought dead by the attending doctors.

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Police said Kumar had appeared for the ongoing PEMT at DPA, Wazirabad, and had suddenly collapsed on the ground during the race. He was provided initial medical assistance and subsequently shifted to JPC Hospital by PCR staff, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Necessary proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated by Sonia Vihar police station.

Further details are awaited.