23-year-old biker dies in Gurgaon, shocking video goes viral: WATCH

Gurugram (Haryana): A 23-year-old biker died in Gurgaon. He has been identified as Akshat Garg. The bike collided with a car that was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Reports say that, the young biking enthusiast was killed in a wrong-way collision on the Golf Course Road of DLF Phase II in Gurgaon.

It is further worth mentioning that, the crash was captured live on a GoPro by his friend and occurred around 5:45 am. Further one can clearly see in the video that, despite wearing safety gear the accident was so bad that Garg was seen lying on the spot lifelessly. Later he succumbed to the impact.

Reports further say that, the ambulance reached immediately but Garg was declared dead upon arrival in the hospital. The authorities are investigating into the incident. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

