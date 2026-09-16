23-year-old Bengaluru woman dies under suspicious circumstances at Hassan lodge, police probe underway

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Hassan: A 23-year-old woman from Bengaluru died under suspicious circumstances at a lodge in Hassan district’s Sakaleshpur taluk, following which police have initiated an investigation, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Varsha, a resident of Bengaluru. According to police, she had arrived at Sridevi Lodge in Valalahalli Kudige village, Hettur Hobli, along with two friends on September 11.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Shubhanwita, IPS, said that Sakaleshpur Rural Police received information around 7:20 PM about the death of a woman under suspicious circumstances within their jurisdiction.

“At around 7:20 PM, Sakleshpur Rural Station got an intimation that one lady, by the name of Varsha, 23 years of age, originally from Bangalore, has passed away in a suspicious manner within Sakleshpur Rural limits,” the SP said.

“Varsha had come from Bangalore along with two of her friends, Raghu and Darshan, on the 11th of September, 2026, to Sakleshpur. Yesterday, on the 15th of September, 2026, while she was taking a bath, she collapsed, and after that, she was taken to Hettur Hospital and from there, she was shifted to Sakleshpur Government Hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” she added.

The SP said police informed Varsha’s parents, who arrived from Bengaluru and filed a UDR (Unnatural Death Report) complaint under Section 194(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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“That complaint has been taken up. The body has been shifted to HIMS for post-mortem examination. Once the post-mortem examination is complete, we’ll get to know the exact cause of death. As of now, the investigation is ongoing,” Shubhanwita said.

DySP Malatheesh and Sakaleshpur Rural Police visited the spot, conducted an inspection and began collecting information related to the incident.

The SP further said that Varsha’s parents were aware of her visit to Sakaleshpur. She added that no external injuries were found on the body during the initial examination, while further details are expected after the post-mortem report.

Police said the investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death and examine the circumstances surrounding her visit to the lodge with the two men.

(Source: ANI)