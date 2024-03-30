23 Pakistani national raise ‘India Zindabad’ slogan and thank Indian Navy after being rescued

New Delhi: The crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals thanked the Indian Navy and raise ‘India Zindabad’ slogans after being rescued by the Indian Navy’s specialist team. The team protected them from nine armed pirates, and completed sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of FV Al-Kambar.

After being rescued, the crew were given a thorough medical checkup prior to clearing the boat to continue with fishing activities.

It is worth mentioning that as many as 23 Pakistani nationals were rescued by Indian Navy from the clutches of Somali pirates on Saturday. Reportedly, the operations to save the Pakistani nationals lasted for 12-hours in the Arabian Sea informed the Indian Navy.

The rescue operation took place in the Arabian Sea in the early hours of March 29, 2024, when the Indian Navy warship INS Sumedha intercepted the hijacked vessel. The hijacked vessel was identified as Al-Kambar.

The vessel was held captive by the Somalian pirates. Reports say that, INS Sumedha was helped by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul to strengthen the operation and then rescue those stuck in the vessel. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

#WATCH | The crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals thanked the Indian Navy and raise ‘India Zindabad’ slogans after the Indian Navy’s specialist team protected them from nine armed pirates, and completed sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of FV Al-Kambar. The crew were… https://t.co/AREXZTtqiR pic.twitter.com/0QE4B7GfSe — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

