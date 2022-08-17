22-year-old woman kills two daughters, hangs self
22-year-old woman kills two daughters, hangs self

Meerut: A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her two daughters and then hanged herself due to a family dispute.

The incident took place in Govindpuri locality of Kharkhaunda area in Meerut.

The police said that Ayesha first killed her two daughters – one aged 2 years and the other four months – and later hanged herself from a tree. She had a fight with her husband on Tuesday morning.

Circle officer Sanjiv Kumar said that the woman’s body was found on Tuesday evening hanging from the tree.

The bodies of girls were also found near the same spot.

The bodies of three victims have been sent for a post mortem.

Ayesha’s brother Mushtaq is a truck driver and the incident was stated to be the fallout of a family dispute, police said.

