22-year-old shot dead in Northeast Delhi, police launch hunt for culprit

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New Delhi: A 22-year-old resident of East Delhi lost his life following a fatal shooting near Shyam Lal College within the Welcome Police Station limits on the intervening night of May 19 and May 20.

The deceased, identified as Amanullah Qureshi, was rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Speaking to ANI, the father of the victim said, “The stance is precisely that just as our loved one was killed, we will not find peace until we have someone from their side killed in the same manner…” The victim’s mother stated that she would not rest until someone from their household was killed in retaliation.”

Additional DCP of the North-East District, Sandeep Lamba, stated, “During the intervening night of 19-20.05.26, a firing incident was reported at PS Welcome.

On reaching the spot near Shyam Lal College, it was found that the injured, Amanullah Qureshi (22 years), son of Md. Tasleem, a resident of Gurudwara Mohalla, Maujpur, had already been shifted to GTB Hospital by his family members, where he was declared brought dead by the attending doctors.”

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According to the North-East District police, forensic teams have inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

A case has been registered at PS Welcome.

Multiple teams have been deployed to identify, trace, and apprehend the accused involved in the crime.

Further details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)

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