22 killed after landslide, cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

Samej (Himachal Pradesh): As many as 22 people have been killed in three districts of Himachal Pradesh due to landslide and cloudburst.

According to the India Meteorological Department, more rains are expected in the state from August 4 to 10.

The cloudburst occurred near the Samej and Bagi bridges, where more than 45 people were washed away near Shrikhand in Himachal Pradesh.

The flash floods were reported in Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi’s Padhar and Shimla Rampur. The worst hit was Samej village where anout 25 people went missing.

Tweleve out of 22 bodies have been identified so far. Rescue operations in the disaster-affected area are underway.

The rescuers have intensified the search operation by deploying more machinery, sniffer dog squads, drones and other equipment.

Over 650 rescuers from teams of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force, Assam (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Himachal Pradesh Police and home guards were involved in the hunt.

Roads, bridges, and buildings have been severely damaged, disrupting transportation and communication networks.