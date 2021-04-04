Chattisgarh: 22 jawans are declared dead in the fierce encounter between security forces and Naxals in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

As per reports, earlier 21 jawans were missing in the encounter.

The Chattisgarh police source earlier said the reinforcement party has rushed to the encounter spot and the bodies of 2 jawans out of five have been recovered.

23 injured have been admitted to Bijapur hospital and 7 have been admitted to Raipur hospital.

Five Security personnel have been killed and 10 were injured in the encounter in jungle Tarrem near Bijapur district.

The DIG said, So far, 30 security personnel have sustained injuries, the state’s Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) OP Pal said. “Among the martyred personnel, one belonged to the CoBRA unit and two each are from the DRG and the’Bastariya’ battalion of the CRPF”.

This was the second major Naxal encounter in the state within the last 10 days.

Condoling the death of the jawans Prime minister Narendra Modi wrote their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

My thoughts are with the families of those martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2021

Also Read: 5 Killed In Anti-Naxal Operation In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli