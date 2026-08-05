22 child deaths linked to Chandipura virus in Gujarat

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Gujarat: Twenty-two children have succumbed to Chandipura virus infection in Gujarat so far this monsoon.

Thirty-five of the 184 suspected cases have tested positive and reports on 11 others are awaited, according to health minister Praful Panseriya.

As of now, seven are under treatment and six patients have recovered from the infection, officials stated.

All those confirmed positive were aged below 15 and the district-wise details confirm cases from across the state.

The Gujarat government has upped its surveillance of people known to harbour sand flies (the insects that carry the infection) and is using widespread insecticide sprays in sand fly-breeding areas to prevent its spread.

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Public and private paediatric hospitals have also been directed to quickly admit children experiencing symptoms such as high fever, vomiting, seizures or changes in alertness.

The Chandipura virus – first detected in the western state of Maharashtra in 1965 – causes a viral illness in the body which can quickly escalate to encephalitis.

There is no treatment available against Chandipura virus and there is also no vaccination yet; so any treatment focuses on supportive care and early recognition of disease.

Officials warned parents about seeing kids complaining about body pain and advise to take medical help.