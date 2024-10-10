21st ASEAN-India Summit: Know the 10-point plan proposed by PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has announced a 10-point plan at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit held in Vientiane, Laos. This was done to mark a decade of Act East Policy. The plan highlights to strengthen connectivity and resilience with partner nations to boost physical, digital, cultural, and spiritual connectivity.

“The India-ASEAN Summit was a productive one. We discussed how to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN. We look forward to deepening trade ties, cultural linkages and cooperation in technology, connectivity and other such sectors” mentioned the tweet by Narendra Modi on his official X handle

We have mentioned the 10-point plan below.

Celebrating the year 2025 as ASEAN-India Year of Tourism for which India would make available USD 5 million towards joint activities. To celebrate a decade of Act East Policy through several people centric activities including Youth Summit, Start-up Festival, Hackathon, Music Festival, ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks and Delhi Dialogue. To organise ASEAN-India Women Scientists Conclave under ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund. Doubling the number of scholarships at Nalanda University and provision of new scholarships for ASEAN students at Agricultural Universities in India. Review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement by 2025. Enhancing Disaster Resilience for which India would make available USD 5 million Initiate a new Health Ministers’ track towards building Health Resilience Initiate a regular mechanism of ASEAN-India Cyber Policy Dialogue towards strengthening Digital and Cyber Resilience. Workshop on Green Hydrogen. Invited ASEAN Leaders to join ‘Plant a Tree for Mother’ campaign towards building climate resilience.

