21-year-old YouTuber dies by suicide after sending ‘I love you’ text to mother in Kuwait

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old YouTuber and BSc student reportedly died by suicide at her rented apartment in Hyderabad before sending her mother “I love you so much” text.

The incident took place on February 23 (Monday) and her mother works in Kuwati.

The deceased has been identified as Bonu Komali, a resident of Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. She had been living alone in an apartment for nearly 11 months while pursuing a BSc at a private college in Hyderabad. She used to make personnel and lifestyle content on popular video sharing website YouTube.

On the morning of February 23, she sent a text to her mother, B Satya Varalakshmi, who works in Kuwait, that she loves her and asked her to take care of her younger brother. “I love you so much, mommy,” read the text.

Varalakshmi kept trying to call Komali, but all calls went unanswered. Later, she alerted a friend and asked him to visit Komali’s flat in Hyderabad. When he visited at around 3 pm, but got no response, when repeated knocks were made. He immediately alerted the police. They reached and broke the latch to enter the apartment where Komali’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The police also recovered a small ladder and saree.

As per preliminary investigation, Komali was in emotional distress due to her relationship issues. The police said the 21-year-old was in a relationship with a 27-year-old software engineer for the past three years. However, they had recently ended their relationship. she had also attempted suicide six months back.

A case has now been registered, and the police have collected all the physical and digital evidence for further investigation.