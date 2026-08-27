21-year-old Model stabbed to death by gym trainer in Delhi

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New Delhi: A horrific incident took place in which a 21-year-old model was stabbed to death by her gym trainer inside her residence in Delhi yesterday. She was alone at her home at the time of the incident.

The victim of this horrific murder case is identified as 21-year-old Muskan and the accused gym trainer is identified as Imran.

The incident came to light when Muskan started to scream and the neighbours rushed to her house and found that she was lying in a pool of blood. After stabbing Muskan, the accused person reportedly fled the spot.

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Following the incident, she was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment but she succumbed to her injuries.

As per reports, the accused person was identified after the investigation and examining CCTV footage. It is not yet revealed if the accused is arrested or not.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.