Faridabad: A 21-year-old girl was shot dead in broad daylight outside her college in Ballabgarh in Haryana’s Faridabad district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Nikita Tomar.

Police said, the incident took place when the girl came out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries, police added.

The brutal murder was caught on camera.

In the CCTV footage, Nikita is seen struggling to get free while the accused, Taufeeq, forces her. As she refuses to get inside the car, the accused shoots her in a point-blank range and flees the spot with his accomplice.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the main accused- Taufeeq, and his accomplice, identified as Rehan.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said, the culprit in the Ballabhgarh incident has been arrested. Strict action will be taken against the culprit, he added.