21-year-old girl sexually assaulted by three men in Pune, see details

Pune (Maharashtra): In a shocking and tragic incident, a girl has been sexually assaulted by three men in Pune district of Maharashtra on Friday, said reports.

The incident of gang rape has been reported under Kondhwa Police station jurisdiction in Pune district of Maharashtra. A 21-year-old girl and her friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghat area last night, where she was raped by three unknown accused around 11 pm.

The incident was reported to police at around 5 am. Search for the accused is underway said reports from police sources. Further, ten teams of the Crime Branch and Detection Branch have been deputed for searching and arrest of the accused.

Detailed information will be shared in due course said the Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma to ANI. The CP further said that, “the friends were tied with a cloth while the accused were raping the girl. The girl is in the hospital,” he added. “She is under treatment. She is conscious. We are in the process of taking the statement of the girl. More than 10 teams have been deployed for the search of the accused,” he added.