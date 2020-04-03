Jaipur: A total of 21 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan on Friday taking the total tally to 154 in the state. This includes 23 Tablighi Jamaat members, 18 evacuees from Iran who are in Army Wellness centres in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur and 2 Italians who earlier tested positive and later were turned negative, said health officials here on Friday.

While seven new cases have come out from Jaipur (all Tablighi Jamaat members), Tonk has reported 12 new cases (out of which seven are Tablighi contacts). Two new cases have come up in Bikaner which are yet again Tablighi contacts, said additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Seven new cases from Tonk are close contacts of previously found positive cases from Tablighi Jamaat, adding that the youngest among them is a 9-year-old boy. Five of them fall under the age group of 9 to 32-year-old, he said.

Those who tested positive in Jaipur are 6 from Maharashtra and one from Jharkhand. They were already under isolation in RUHS (Rajasthan University Health Services), he said adding in Bikaner also, two Tablighi Jamaat men, 29, and, 38, have tested coronavirus positive.

The duo have a travel history to Tripura, he said.

Meanwhile, the good news is that two more patients have recovered in Bhilwara taking the total to 17 recovered out of 26, Singh added.