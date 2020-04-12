Jammu: Twenty-one more people were tested positive in J&K on Sunday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory to 245.

“As many as 21 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in J&K today — 17 from Kashmir Division and 4 from Jammu. Total number of positive cases is now 245”, Rohit Kansal, government spokesman said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in J&K is now 245 of whom 197 are in the Kashmir division and 48 in the Jammu division.

Of these, six patients recovered completely while four have died.

The number of active cases in J&K is now 235 of whom 191 are in Kashmir division and 44 are in Jammu division.

Of the 17 who tested positive in Kashmir division today, 7 belong to Kupwara district, 4 to Baramulla district, 3 to Ganderbal district, 2 to Bandipora district and 1 to Kulgam district.