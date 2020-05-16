Lucknow: As many as 21 migrant labourers were and several injured killed in road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh early this morning.

The migrant workers were killed and others were injured after the truck they were travelling-in collided with another truck.

The migrants were on their way to home from Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to hospital.

While speaking about the incident, Abhishek Singh, DM Auraiya, said “The incident took place at around 3.30 AM. While 23 people have died, around 15-20 have suffered injuries. Most of them are Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Rescue operation is underway, he added.