21 migrant labourers killed in road accident

21 migrant labourers killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Lucknow: As many as 21 migrant labourers were and several injured killed in road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh early this morning.

The migrant workers were killed and others were injured after the truck they were travelling-in collided with another truck.

The migrants were on their way to home from Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to hospital.

While speaking about the incident, Abhishek Singh, DM Auraiya, said “The incident took place at around 3.30 AM. While 23 people have died, around 15-20 have suffered injuries. Most of them are Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Rescue operation is underway, he added.

You might also like
State

56-yr-old Odia migrant returning from West Bengal on foot dies in Balasore

Nation

Police allegedly thrash Odia migrant worker to death in Surat

Nation

New scheme for dairy industry announced

Nation

India reports most COVID-19 cases in South-East Asia Region

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.